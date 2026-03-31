The 27th annual Western Plains Science and Engineering Challenge took place in Dubbo during March, offering students superb learning experiences beyond their traditional classrooms.

Part of a nationwide initiative, the challenge aims to inspire students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects in their senior years and consider future careers in those fields.

Some very excited students from Central West Leadership Academy – Gavin, Kalsoom, Selma, and Beau – were among those who took part in the challenge.