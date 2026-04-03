The Centenary Pavilion at the Dubbo Showground buzzed with energy last week as hundreds of students from across the region took part in the annual Western Plains Science and Engineering Challenge.

Run by Rotary clubs of Dubbo and surrounding districts in partnership with the University of Newcastle, the four-day event held from March 17-20 brought together primary and secondary school students for hands-on activities designed to ignite interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Now in its 27th year, the challenge is a highlight on the local education calendar, offering students superb learning experiences beyond the traditional classroom.

Part of a nationwide initiative, the program aims to inspire students to pursue STEM subjects in their senior years and consider future careers in those fields.

The pavilion was a hub of creativity and problem-solving, with teams tackling a range of engineering-based challenges. From constructing bridges and designing sustainable solutions to testing their teamwork under pressure, students embraced the opportunity to learn by doing.

On Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, teams from 15 secondary schools competed in the main challenge, while Thursday and Friday featured “Discovery Days” tailored for 18 primary schools. These sessions introduced younger students to similar concepts through age-appropriate activities, sparking early curiosity in STEM disciplines.

Each afternoon, student-built bridges were put to the ultimate test – loaded with increasing weight until they collapsed. The dramatic finales drew cheers and applause from participants, teachers, and spectators alike, highlighting the excitement and educational value of the competition.

The event relies heavily on community support, with local Rotary clubs providing financial backing and volunteers dedicating their time to organise and supervise activities. With federal funding no longer available, contributions from local sponsors such as Australian Strategic Materials, Enviroscience Barnson, Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure, Dubbo Regional Council, Ozark, Squadron Energy, Energy Co, Totally Workwear, Alkane Resources and Ampyr Energy, have proven essential in keeping the program running.

Organisers say the challenge not only builds technical skills but also fosters teamwork, communication and problem-solving – qualities vital for future careers.

“The enthusiasm from students each year is incredible,” a Rotary spokesperson said.

“You can see their confidence grow as they work through the challenges together.”

With plenty of action and enthusiastic participation on display, the challenge continues to demonstrate the power of hands-on learning – and the important role regional communities play in shaping the next generation of innovators.