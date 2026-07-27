With winter in full swing, a recent study by Sydney-based residential air conditioning company Alliance Climate Control (ACC) has revealed Dubbo and seven other NSW local government areas (LGAs) to be among the top 10 most expensive for reverse-cycle heating in Australia.

Mount Barker and Murray Bridge in South Australia took out top spot and third place respectively as the most-expensive LGAs to heat with a reverse-cycle air conditioner, the study showed, with NSW LGAs taking out the other eight spots.

ACC says the fact NSW features so prominently in the study results, including several LGAs located in the central west, is due to colder inland climates, older housing stock, and higher electricity prices in these areas.

Dubbo came in as the sixth most expensive LGA, joining Muswellbook (second), Upper Lachlan (fourth), Cabonne (fifth), Goulburn Mulwaree (seventh), Singleton (eighth), Oberon (ninth) and Blayney rounding out the top ten.

ACC recently modelled heating demand using Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS) heating load data, which it converted to energy consumption, applied local prices, and calculated costs as a share of median household income.

“Across LGAs, keeping a home warm with a reverse-cycle air conditioner is estimated to cost around $240 over winter compared to almost $900 for a portable heater,” ACC revealed in a statement.

“Dubbo residents are estimated to spend around $4.40 a day to keep their homes warm [with a reverse-cycle air conditioner], adding up to approximately $674 across winter,” they added.

“Like many inland NSW regions, Dubbo's colder winter temperatures, combined with higher electricity prices and an older housing stock, contribute to significantly higher heating costs than many parts of Australia.”

The least affordable LGAs for heating are those where heating consumes the largest share of annual household income, ACC said, and the type of heating used in homes, as gas-ducted systems and portable heaters are more expensive to run and less efficient.

NSW accounts for six of the top ten least-affordable LGAs in the study, with Glen Innes Severn topping the list in fourth pace, followed by Berrigan (fifth), Hilltops (sixth), Cowra (seventh), Muswellbrook (ninth) and Upper Lachlan (tenth).

Murray Bridge in South Australia topped the national unaffordability list, followed by other top ten LGAs Peterborough (second, SA), Central Goldfields (third, VIC), and Mount Barker (eighth, SA).

Goran Surbevski, Project Manager at Alliance Climate Control, said the type of heating system used is often an overlooked driver of household financial pressure.

“Reverse-cycle air conditioning remains the most efficient option, and inefficient alternatives can increase estimated heating costs to almost four times that amount, a difference that represents significant potential financial pressure for households,” Mr Surbevski explained.

“At the same time, our study also reveals a consistent pattern across Australia; inland regional communities with modest incomes are bearing the greatest heating burden.

“The results show that colder inland areas, particularly in NSW and South Australia, consistently face the highest heating costs and the greatest affordability pressure,” he added.

“Regardless of where you live, the findings suggest that switching heating systems is one of the most effective ways households can reduce essential cost-of-living pressures this winter,” Mr Surbevski concluded.

If you would like to read more about the study and its findings, visit www.alliancecc.com.au/cost-of-comfort.