At the Wellington and Dubbo Agricultural Shows last month, 33 shearing professionals were vaccinated against Q Fever in an initiative designed to remove barriers against participation.

In early May, Dubbo Photo News revealed the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) had partnered with health promotion charity sHedway to provide Q Fever screening at the Wellington Show, then vaccinate eligible participants a week later at the Dubbo Show.

A spokesperson for the RFDS South Eastern Section revealed that more than 40 people came forward to be screened, with 100 per cent returning for follow-up and the 33 eligible participants were vaccinated.

“Furthermore, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) offered free Japanese Encephalitis vaccinations, seeing a further 23 shearing industry workers also protected against that,” the spokesperson added.

Conceived and coordinated by sHedway, the Q Fever screening and vaccination clinics were supported by Sports Shear NSW and the local show committees, sponsored by the Rotary Club of South Dubbo, with vaccinations provided by the WNSWLHD, essential clinical support led by the RFDS, and supported by the Macquarie Health Collective.

A bacterial infection commonly carried by livestock, Q Fever poses a serious risk to anyone working in agriculture and the shearing industry. Vaccination is highly effective, but the screening and immunisation required poses many challenges. Undertaking this at local agricultural shows removed some time and availability barriers for participants.

sHedway’s Carol Mudford said the RFDS involvement in the initiative was crucial.

“This was not possible without clinical support from the RFDS, and we all appreciate it so much.

“Every person presenting to the clinic had stories to tell about trying but failing to access the vaccination in the past, and the 100 per cent presentation rate shows how much our community wants health support when it is accessible to us.”

To learn more about the work of the RFDS, visit flyingdoctor.org.au, and sHedway at shedway.org.au.