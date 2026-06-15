Rural health charity Marathon Health is celebrating a significant milestone in its commitment to strengthening mental health care in regional Australia.

Since 2022, 55 provisional psychologists have enrolled in Marathon Health’s CoreConnect Plus program which provides support to complete their training while living and working in regional communities.

By May 2026, 31 participants had completed the program, and more than 60 per cent of them have relocated to regional NSW to complete their internship, Marathon Health said in a statement.

In pleasing news for the bush, more than 70 per cent of those who have completed the program have remained in regional locations, almost 40 per cent of whom have stayed with Marathon Health in its various locations across rural NSW, including Dubbo.

The organisation delivers a broad range of community‑based mental health services across its regional footprint, including counselling and psychological therapies, youth mental health services through headspace centres, mental health outreach, psychosocial supports, care coordination, and integrated health and wellbeing programs.

In Dubbo, six provisional psychologists have been supported through placements and four of those are still based locally, Marathon Health said, while others have progressed into regional roles including Scone/Middle Brook or Katoomba. Three relocated to Dubbo to undertake their internship.

The majority of participants have been embedded within local services, including Marathon Health programs (Strong Minds Western) and other local health services, including the Local Health District.

Alex Fink is one of those who completed the CoreConnect Plus program and has remained with Marathon Health in Dubbo.

The 25-year-old registered psychologist said that being part of the program was an important part of their professional development, and being able to practice in a regional area was very important.

“Being able to be here is really important, because a lot of the time people will prefer to have their appointments in person, face to face,” Alex said.

“Actually being able to service the community in the community is more meaningful,” they added.

The CoreConnect Plus program provides paid internship opportunities via a "5+1" pathway and is delivered in partnership with regional practices including Health In Mind Orange and Wholechild Specialists, as well as host organisations across regional NSW.

Participants are supported through a structured model that includes intensive orientation and training, Board‑approved supervision, and fortnightly program workshops covering core competencies and exam readiness.

Peer‑to‑peer support is also offered through a "community of practice", while opportunities for ongoing employment, assistance to connect into local communities, financial support for relocation where needed, and training to support culturally appropriate service delivery are also provided.

Megan Boshell, Strong Minds' Portfolio Manager Mental Health, said having clinicians on the ground has significantly improved access to support locally.

“[This] has made a real difference to how quickly we can respond to referrals. In most cases now, clients are being booked in within around two weeks, compared to previously where people were often waiting over a month or longer," Megan said.

"This means people in the Dubbo community can access mental health support sooner and closer to home, which is critical given ongoing demand.”