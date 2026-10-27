With small businesses making up about 98 per cent of all registered enterprises in the region, Dubbo Council has been celebrating their contribution to our local economy during October as part of Small Business Month.

Figures show that for every $100 spent at a small business owned and operated by locals, $71.25 of that remains here, while for large-scale franchises, $52.65 of that remains local, compared to only $4.30 from shopping online shopping, Dubbo mayor, Cr Josh Black revealed.

Small businesses are a vital part of our local economy, he believes.

“They provide employment opportunities for residents and support our thriving community,” Cr Black said.

“We have businesses that have been open and operating in our region for decades, and other businesses that are new or only recently established,” he added.

Macquarie Valley Blinds and Awnings has operated in the region for decades, he pointed out.

The family-owned and operated retailer employs local people, supports other local businesses, and manufactures most of their products in their Dubbo factory, directors Trish and Phil Shields explained.

“We love the personal nature of being a small business. We’re able to have real control over the quality of what we produce, and our customers deal with people they know throughout the process,” they said.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been part of the Dubbo community for 35 years,” they added.

“We’ve watched the region grow and change, while continuing to grow our business and our family alongside it,” Phil and Trish said.

“For us, small business really is about being part of the community we live in,” they concluded.

In the lead-up to Christmas, council is urging residents to support small businesses by shopping locally and keeping money circulating within the region, investing in our region, our people and our future.