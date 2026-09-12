Mid Macquarie Landcare is encouraging local farmers to clean up unwanted scrap metal, mesh and wire and dispose of it responsibly, either through their local council waste facilities or scrap metal merchant.

Scrap metal, including old fencing wire, mesh, gates, posts, pipe, roofing iron, machinery and vehicle parts, can quickly accumulate around farms.

Central West Regional Landcare Coordinator Danielle Littlewood said removing these materials makes farms safer, and recycling them keeps a valuable resource in use.

“Scrap metal and wire can sit around sheds and paddocks for years, and too often becomes part of the background on a farm, where you just don’t notice it anymore,” she said.

“It takes up space and creates hazards for farmers, workers and contractors, livestock and wildlife.”

Deborah Cooke, Local Landcare Coordinator with Mid Macquarie Landcare, said cleaning up unwanted metal and wire helps farmers improve their properties.

“Check the disposal requirements with your local council and make a plan to clean it up responsibly,” she said.

Before loading up the ute or trailer, farmers should check their council’s website or call their local waste facility as some materials may have a cost to process or may be rejected.

“If you have large amounts, it’s worth contacting a scrap metal merchant to see if you can potentially make money from the materials,” Deborah added.

The Australian Government’s 2024 National Waste and Recovery Report estimates that around 90 per cent of metal waste is recovered – the highest recovery rate of any major waste category in Australia.

Steel, which is used in many types of farm wire, machinery and equipment, is 100 per cent recyclable and can be recycled repeatedly without any loss of strength.

NetWaste Environmental Learning Advisor Bill Tink said recycling steel saves energy and raw materials, and is far better than being buried or left to pile up on-farm. However it needs to be sorted and separated to make the recycling process easier.

“Remove wooden posts, concrete footings, plastics and other waste where possible. Bundle or contain loose wire so it can be handled and transported safely,” he said.

Scrap machinery and vehicles also need extra preparation as oil, fuel and coolant and batteries must be removed before being taken to a council waste facility.

“These materials pose environmental and safety risks, and may mean machinery or vehicles can’t be accepted,” he added.

The scrap metal and wire campaign is part of a year-long AgWaste project being delivered by Central West Landcare groups in partnership with NetWaste, encouraging landowners to consider the long-term impacts of inappropriate waste disposal practices, including stockpiling, burning or burying waste on-farm.

This initiative is made possible by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW supported by the NSW Government.