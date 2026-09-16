The Dubbo community is invited to come together on Saturday, September 19, for a special celebration of Aboriginal Culture, history and community at “The Greens”, 74 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo.

Hosted by Talbragar Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporation (TWAC), the NAIDOC Celebration will run from 10am to 3pm and celebrate both 50 Years of Deadly and TWAC’s 10-year anniversary.

The day will officially open with a dancing ceremony at 10.15am, followed by a program designed to bring people together, share Culture and celebrate the achievements and stories of Aboriginal communities.

A highlight will be the 50 Years of Deadly exhibition, showcasing Aboriginal history, Culture and community through a collection of Aboriginal artefacts and Cultural items. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Aboriginal Culture and history. The event will also feature a range of immersive cultural activities, including weaving and a hands-on touch, feel and smell experience, offering visitors an interactive way to connect with Aboriginal materials, Culture and practices.

Throughout the day, community members can explore market stalls, Aboriginal Cultural and handmade products and bush tucker, as well as stalls hosted by local service providers and organisations.

Music, Elders, a jumping castle and a dedicated Mums and Bubs area will add to the welcoming atmosphere, with a Yarning Circle held after lunch providing another opportunity for connection and sharing.

NAIDOC is an important time for Aboriginal communities to come together, celebrate Culture, history and achievements, and share this with the wider community.

Events such as this create an opportunity to strengthen connections, celebrate stories and traditions, and bring Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal community members together to learn from one another.

TWAC is encouraging everyone to attend what promises to be a meaningful day of culture, connection and celebration.