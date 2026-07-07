For a visual artist, there’s nothing quite like your inaugural exhibition.

That’s the exciting situation that regional artist Tamara Lawry is now in as she showcases her first solo exhibition at the Western Plains Cultural Centre as part of the HomeGround professional development program.

Her show focuses on how the human body and feminine identity are deeply connected to the natural world, by comparing the shapes and textures of trees with the forms of ageing women’s bodies.

Titled “Body and Soil”, it explores this relationship and highlights the powerful bond between women and nature, Curator Natasha Lunnis said. Tamara, she explained, has utilised a variety of mediums for this exhibition including watercolour painting, bronze sculpture, paper collages, oil and acrylic painting, printing techniques such as monoprints and collagraphs, and ceramics for her project.

“The HomeGround program is all about professional development,” Natasha said.

“It has been wonderful to see Tamara approach this program as an opportunity to experiment and explore how different mediums can work to convey her ideas,” she added.

Tamara herself, said that the HomeGround program has provided her with the opportunity to exhibit her work and ideas to a wider audience. She has made art most of her life, having been a visual art teacher and involved in art networks statewide for more than 30 years.

“The program has helped push me to create and bring my first solo exhibition to fruition,” she revealed.

“It provided great support from the curatorial staff, and I am looking forward to bringing people together to celebrate the strength of regional women in the country and on the land,” she enthused.

The HomeGround program is a professional development program supporting the creative arts sector and nurturing regional artists. Supported by Dubbo Regional Council and Orana Arts, HomeGround is sponsored by Bruce and Wendy Gray.

For more information about the exhibition or the HomeGround program, go to: www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org.