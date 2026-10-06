Dubbo teenager Connor Davidson is turning newfound confidence into community action after completing a 22-week mentoring program.

The Year 10 Dubbo College South Campus student recently graduated from Max Potential, a personal leadership development program that helped him make connections, build confidence and explore ways to give back to his community.

Connor was paired with ACEREZ Project Manager Tim Smith, a Dubbo engineer working on the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone Transmission Project and a local business owner.

With Connor interested in studying business or engineering after school, the pair quickly bonded over their shared interests during the five-month program. Mr Smith provided encouragement, practical guidance and a local example of where Connor’s ambitions could lead.

With his mentor's help, Connor completed a film project inspired by one of the program’s mantras: “make things happen.”

Living this mantra, Connor is developing a plan to run accessible games for residents in Dubbo retirement homes so they can stay active, connect with others and have fun.

“Tim was a great coach and helped me whenever I needed,” Connor said.

“It also helped that we like the same things; he owns a business and is also an engineer and I want to own a business when I’m older, so there were similarities we bonded over.”

Connor also wrote to Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders about the idea and received an encouraging response.

“Connor’s initiative stood out to me immediately and when he contacted my office, I was more than happy to see what support we could provide to help turn his idea into reality,” Mr Saunders said.

Tim Smith said the opportunity to support a young person in his home community had motivated him to volunteer.

“Growing up in Dubbo, I believe regional young people should have access to the same opportunities, networks and encouragement as young people in the city.

“Giving a little time can have a lasting impact, and Connor’s progress is a great example of that,” he added.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to watch Connor grow in confidence over the program. He has taken an idea he cares about and started turning it into something practical that will benefit people here in Dubbo.”

Connor hopes to begin the activity sessions during the next school holidays, aiming to take the initiative beyond Dubbo.

“My aim is to get to every single retirement home in Dubbo and then expand out to other regions,” Connor concluded.