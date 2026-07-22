Have you managed to see Hudson's Circus during its visit?

Named after 14-year-old Hudson Lennon, who sometimes performs during school holidays in the travelling circus owned by his parents, Hudsons Circus is for the young and the young-at-heart.

Feedback from many on social media who have already attended the show at Ollie Robbins Oval have thoroughly enjoyed it. This includes the ten lucky winners of our recent competition who were able to enjoy the show with their families, courtesy of Hudsons Circus, for which we are most grateful.

Check out the schedule at www.hudsonscircus.com.au.