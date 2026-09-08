Flashes of brightness often start catching our eye in August, but it is on September 1 that Australians celebrate National Wattle Day.

The first day of spring heralds a burst of gold on National Wattle Day which celebrates one of the country's most enduring symbols and Australia’s national floral emblem since 1988 – the golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha).

For many Australians, the sight and scent of wattle in bloom brings back memories: childhood walks through the bush, country roads lined with yellow blossoms, gardens coming alive after winter.

September 1 was formally recognised as National Wattle Day in 1992. More than 1,000 species of wattle grow across Australia in environments from the tropics to the dry inland.

Wattle species include ground cover, mid-storey and trees that can grow for over 200 years, and have adapted to some of Australia's toughest conditions, including drought, wind and bushfires.

Even after fire, many species can regenerate, with seeds capable of surviving in the soil until conditions are right for new growth. That resilience feels particularly meaningful in regional Australia, where communities understand the challenges of drought, fire, floods and difficult seasons – and also understand the extraordinary strength that comes from people supporting one another.

Wattle has long been associated with Australian identity, unity and new beginnings. Its green leaves and golden flowers have even inspired Australia's national colours.

With Wattle Day occurring earlier this week, take a moment to notice the golden blooms around you. Wear a sprig, plant a wattle, take a walk through the bush or simply stop and appreciate the beauty of our native landscape.