Three organisations with offices in Dubbo have been successful in receiving federally funded employment-related grants.

Boys to the Bush Ltd, Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation, and the Oyster Care Foundation Pty Ltd were among 12 organisations in NSW to receive funding from the Australian Government Local Jobs, Local People Grants.

A total of 49 grants were made for projects from across the country.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey MP congratulated the three organisations to receive funding in his electorate.

“These grants, which are part of the Local Jobs Program, are all about supporting the organisations that help connect people with work,” Mr Chaffey said.

“They fund activities that address local employment needs, help people get jobs or access training, and smooth the pathway for people to get meaningful employment. These are important services that help regional people stay in regional areas,” he added.

Boys to the Bush Ltd received $172,032 to support its Future Pathways Project delivering intensive pre-employment support for 20 vulnerable males in Young, Forbes and Dubbo.

Oyster Care Foundation Pty Ltd received $190,000 to support its Safety to Success Program helping up to 20 First Nations participants, primarily young people aged 16-24, to access training and employment pathways in the healthcare and disability support sector.

Pathways Together Aboriginal Corporation received $200,000 for their Connected Pathways Indigenous Youth Employment and Training Program, delivering a Culturally-safe, place-based youth employment program that helps young people move from learning to earning.

Funding is for the period 2025-2027.

The grants program supports projects delivering short-term activities to address priorities identified in the Local Jobs Plan for the relevant Employment Region.

Focal points included programs offering activities leading to ongoing, secure employment or building clear pathways to employment for community members who experience barriers to employment, such as First Nations peoples; mature age Australians over 45; migrants, refugees and humanitarian visa holders (with work rights); and young people up to 24 years of age; as well as local employment in critical growth sectors such as construction, manufacturing, care and support, digital and emerging technologies, and energy transition.