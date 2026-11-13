There were big wins for both Old Dubbo Gaol and the head of Western Plains Zoo at the recent 2026 NSW Tourism Awards.

Firstly, the Gaol won both gold in the Cultural Tourism category and silver in the Tourist Attractions category, while the Zoo's Director, Steve Hinks was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism by an Individual.

Both the Old Dubbo Gaol team and Mr Hinks were congratulated on their achievements after the award ceremony at the Sydney International Convention Centre event by Dubbo Regional Council Mayor, Josh Black.

“This is a fantastic result for Old Dubbo Gaol and great recognition of the work our team puts in every day to create a memorable experience for visitors and showcase the history and stories,” Cr Black said.

“Old Dubbo Gaol is one of the Dubbo region's iconic tourist attractions, and these awards not only showcase the quality experiences on offer in the Dubbo region, but recognise the team behind them,” he added.

Over the past year, Old Dubbo Gaol has continued to build on its success through new exhibitions, heritage conservation projects and initiatives that support the sharing of local history and culture.

“This is the second consecutive year that the Old Dubbo Gaol has won gold in the Cultural Tourism category at the NSW Tourism Awards,” Cr Black revealed.

“Highlighting the ongoing commitment for showcasing history and culture and the ongoing improvements to the site.”

The gaol launched Drawing Out Justice: Planning Dubbo Gaol, a temporary exhibition exploring the evolution of the gaol's design from the 1870s to the 1960s.

The team also delivered a series of special behind-the-scenes heritage talks, giving visitors rare access to collection items not usually on display and providing a unique opportunity to learn more about the stories, people and history connected to Old Dubbo Gaol.

Work has also commenced on a major conservation and restoration project to preserve several significant historic structures including the male division, kitchen and the entrance to the Old Dubbo Gaol.

This preservation work ensures this important landmark can continue to be enjoyed by future generations.

“I would also like to congratulate Taronga Western Plains Zoo's Director, Steve Hinks who was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Tourism by an Individual at the NSW Tourism Awards,” Cr Black said.

“This is wonderful recognition for his contribution to tourism in regional NSW,” he concluded.

The Old Dubbo Gaol will now progress to the 2026 Australian Tourism Awards, which will be held in Geelong in February 2027.