Turbine blades will soon be delivered to Squadron Energy’s Uungula Wind Farm near Wellington following the completion of the Goolma Road and Mitchell Highway intersection upgrade.

The work involved widening the turn from Mitchell Highway onto Goolma Road, enabling long trucks to make a gradual turn into the road while carrying 80-metre, 35-tonne blades.

Previously, vehicles entering Goolma Road were required to take a sharp turn, making access impractical for oversized trucks. Squadron Energy Uungula Wind Farm Project Director Sanjay Goel said the upgrade was an important development that would improve the road network and enable the next phase of construction.

“The upgrade has transformed an intersection that was previously unsuitable for oversized vehicles into one that can safely accommodate turbine blade deliveries to Uungula Wind Farm,” Mr Goel said.

“This has been carefully planned to ensure we can transport these large components safely while minimising impacts for local road users.

“With blade deliveries set to begin soon, this milestone brings us another step closer to seeing turbines erected across the wind farm.”

Work on the intersection began in May, following the completion of the nearby Goolma Road and Twelve Mile Road intersection upgrade in March.

Both upgrades were carried out by Divall’s Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage.

Blade delivery for Uungula Wind Farm is expected to start in the coming weeks, pending logistical checks and approvals. Transport company ARES is carrying out component deliveries for wind turbine supplier, GE Vernova.