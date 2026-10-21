A Dubbo business is celebrating after being recognised as an outstanding achiever within the partner network of leading air conditioning supplier, GENERAL Australia.

Marty Nelson Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (MNRAC) was recognised by the international juggernaut, formerly known as Fujitsu General Australia, in two categories at gala events in Paris and Munich in mid-August.

MNRAC took out the awards for Outstanding Sales in Regional NSW (NSW)/Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and nationally, on August 18 in Munich.

The gongs are another feather in the cap of the local business that is still celebrating its 20th anniversary, which ticked over earlier this year.

MNRAC employs about 25 people and the entire team is thrilled with the recent wins, said Thomas Nelson, 25, son of the business’ namesake, Marty Nelson. The awards recognise the hard work the company has done from its regional base six hours west of Sydney, he said.

“It's recognition for the hard work and dedication the team has put into their trade and how they conduct themselves.

“We go into people's homes, five or six homes a day, putting these units in. It’s good to know that the product we're putting out there is a good product, and the repeat business follows on from that,” Thomas explained, greatly appreciative of the team’s work, led by Brad Mills.

“They're awesome. It's their award more than it’s our award, if anything,” he added.

Hearing their business announced at the gala event in Munich, which he attended with Dad Marty, was an amazing experience, Thomas said.

“It was a bit of a shock when it was announced.”

It’s the first time the Dubbo business has won an award for the esteemed Fujitsu/GENERAL brand, Marty said.

“Obviously, there's a lot of competition in the air conditioning market with different brands. We've been doing Fujitsu, now GENERAL, for 20 years now. It’s a trusted brand,”he added.

In a statement, GENERAL Australia indicated the 2026 awards were the first to be held since Fujitsu General Australia officially changed its business name on January 1 this year.

“The annual awards recognise high-performing authorised partners and dealers across metropolitan and regional Australia, alongside national leaders in residential, commercial, and wholesale channels,” it continued.

“The program celebrates partners for their contribution to sales performance, customer experience, and the strength of GENERAL Australia’s channel network.”

Dave Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing, GENERAL Australia and New Zealand, credited partners like MNRAC as being central to the company’s success.

“We’re proud to recognise partners that consistently deliver strong service, technical expertise, and quality experiences for customers across Australia,” he said.

Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead for Marty Nelson Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, with the company keen to sustain and build on its year-on-year growth, proprietor Marty said.

The commercial sector comprises around 50 per cent of the family’s business, handled by his other son, Paddy, 22, and continues to grow.

“We've expanded our premises to include a new showroom, and we're actually going onto a national contract, so that's exciting for us,” he concluded.