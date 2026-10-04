Western Women’s Legal Support (WWLS) has launched "Dubbo Delivers: Real Law in Regional NSW", a three-part video series designed to challenge the perception that aspiring lawyers need to head to metropolitan areas or major cities to build a successful career.

The new series is shining a spotlight on the opportunities, lifestyle and impact of building a legal career in regional NSW.

Based in Dubbo, WWLS is a specialist domestic violence unit of the Western NSW Community Legal Centre and provides free legal assistance, advocacy and integrated support to women, children and families across Western NSW.

Principal Solicitor Rachael Robertson said the project grew from conversations about one of the biggest challenges facing regional legal services: attracting and retaining skilled professionals.

“We realised that part of the challenge was that people simply don’t see what a legal career in regional NSW can look like,” Ms Robertson said.

“Regional NSW offers incredibly diverse legal work, genuine opportunities to progress, and the chance to make a very real difference in the communities you serve.”

The series brings together local legal practitioners and community leaders to showcase the realities of regional practice, from the professional opportunities available to the lifestyle and community benefits of living in a regional city. The project features legal professionals from Community Legal Centres, Legal Aid NSW, the Aboriginal Legal Service, private practice and the Bar, highlighting the many different pathways available.

Part One, "Why Regional Law Matters", and Part Two, "The Lifestyle Flex", and Part Three, "Careers in the Country" are available on the Western NSW Community Legal Centre YouTube channel.

Ms Robertson said the project was about more than encouraging lawyers to move west – it was about showing them what they could find.

“We want law students, graduates and experienced practitioners to look beyond the metropolitan areas and realise that coming to regional NSW doesn’t mean compromising their career,” she said.

“In many cases, it can mean finding opportunities they may never have had elsewhere.”

The project also celebrates the lawyers already working across regional communities and the important role they play in ensuring people can access legal help when they need it.

“Ultimately, this is about showing people that you don’t have to choose between a great legal career and a great life,” Ms Robertson said.

“You can find both in regional NSW.”