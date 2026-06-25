The NSW Governor returns to the Central West and Orana this week, visiting several communities during a four-day tour that includes Dubbo, Dunedoo and Gilgandra.

The vice-regal tour started on Tuesday, June 23, and ends in Dubbo on Saturday, June 27. Other locations to be visited include Orange, Mudgee, Gulgong, and Mullamuddy.

One of the organisations that will host Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, and Mr Dennis Wilson during their visit to Dubbo on the final day of the tour, Saturday, June 27, includes the NSW Central West Muslims Association Inc (NSWCWMA).

The vice-regal couple will meet with representatives of the NSWCWMA at the Kotku Mosque and see firsthand the work of the Dubbo-based community-led public benevolent institution and registered charity, which delivers a broad range of community welfare, education, social inclusion and benevolent services across regional NSW and beyond.

President of the NSWCWMA, Imam Mahmoud Amin, said the organisation is looking forward to sharing the impact of its programs and services with Her Excellency and Mr Wilson, and how the organisation works closely with a range of community stakeholders.

“This visit is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the positive contributions of our diverse communities and the important work being undertaken across the Central West to support inclusion, wellbeing and community connection,” Imam Amin said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to share the story of our organisation, the people we serve, and the partnerships that help us create positive outcomes for vulnerable and disadvantaged members of our community,” the Imam added.

As one of the leading Muslim faith-based charitable organisations in regional NSW, NSWCWMA delivers culturally safe, practical and community-led programs.

"Many people know us as a place of worship, but NSW Central West Muslims Association Incorporated is also a Public Benevolent Institution and registered charity delivering a wide range of free community services," the Imam explained.

"Through our public benevolent institution and advancement of religion activities, we support seniors, young people, people with disability, migrants, refugees and vulnerable families through emergency relief, community transport, settlement assistance, cyber safety education and social inclusion programs.

"This work helps people build their lives in regional NSW and supports government efforts to strengthen regional communities through successful migrant settlement and retention."

The NSWCWMA operates from Dubbo and Wellington and continues to invest in community infrastructure that will serve future generations, Imam Amin added.

"Our Dubbo community hall and accommodation expansion project is now nearing completion and will significantly increase our capacity to deliver services, programs and emergency support across the Central West. We are also looking forward to progressing future expansion stages to meet growing community demand.

"In Wellington, we share the same long-term vision of developing community facilities and accommodation infrastructure that will support the wider community, strengthen regional growth and ensure inclusive services remain accessible to people from all backgrounds," he concluded.

The Dubbo vice-regal visit will also include stops at the PCYC and NSW Rural Fire Service.

On Friday, June 26, Her Excellency and Mr Wilson will visit Dunedoo and Gilgandra. In Dunedoo they will visit the local Country Women's Association and in Gilgandra, they will meet with Gilgandra Shire Council and local Indigenous Elders, tour GRASS Merinos, and visit Gilgandra Medical Centre Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section.

Ahead of their visit, Her Excellency said: “Dennis and I are looking forward to spending time with the people who make these regions so special, from visiting local agribusinesses and support services, to meeting with the many local producers, volunteers, and leaders who are helping their communities flourish.”