Following the success of the Dubbo Community and Volunteer Expo held on 30 April, the NFP Guide Foundation is excited to announce a further two expos – one in Dubbo that was held on June 4, and another to be held in Wellington on Thursday, June 18.

The Dubbo expo was staged at The Greens (Old Bowling Club), 72 Wingewarra St. In Wellington, the Community and Volunteer Expo will be held at the CWA Hall in Warne Street from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm on June 18.

The first expo in Dubbo brought together more than 20 not-for-profit organisations and over 100 interested community members, foundation spokesperson and volunteer project coordinator Camilla Ward told Dubbo Photo News.

Importantly, four organisations that attended the first expo shared that they collectively gained seven new members and volunteers through the event, creating valuable new connections within the community, Camilla added.

"Due to the current funding coming to an end, these upcoming expos may be the last we are able to hold for some time. We already have strong interest from non-profiit organisations and community members who missed the first event and are keen to attend the next one," Camilla said.

In preparing for the Wellington expo later this month, the foundation would like to hear from:

• community groups and not-for-profit organisations wanting to promote who they are and what they do

• groups looking for new members

• organisations seeking volunteers

"Places are limited, so we encourage NFP organisations and community groups to register their interest as soon as possible," Camilla said.

For further information, contact Camilla Ward at camilla@nfpguide.com.au or view the website at nfpguide.org.au.