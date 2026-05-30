VRA Rescue NSW recently announced the addition of a new heavy rescue truck for Dubbo which will be a critical resource during major incidents and when additional specialist capability is required, boosting rescue capability for Dubbo and across the Western Plains.

The new vehicle is purpose-built to support complex rescue operations including road crash rescue (RCR), industrial incidents, and large-scale emergencies, a spokesperson for VRA Rescue NSW said.

Dubbo VRA squad members have undertaken extensive training to familiarise themselves with the new appliance, which is outfitted with the latest rescue technology and modern reliable equipment and resources, enhancing the ability to respond quickly and effectively to incidents in Dubbo and surrounding communities.

The new heavy rescue truck represents a significant step forward for the region, strengthening VRA response across a wide range of emergency situations, the spokesperson said.

“Our volunteers dedicate countless hours to training and responding to incidents, and it is essential they have access to the best possible equipment to carry out their roles safely and effectively," they added.

“VRA Rescue NSW extends its thanks to all those involved in bringing this project to life and acknowledges the ongoing support of the community,” the spokesperson said.