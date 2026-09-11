The good folk at the National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) are holding a community walk on Saturday, September 12.

Taking place just two days after World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday, September 10, which is also the national R U OK? Day, the event is for people of all ages and will be followed by a short ceremony and a free barbecue.

“NALAG Grief Support invites you to join us for The Walk Towards Hope – a community walk focused on connection, awareness, support and hope,” a NALAG spokesperson said.

“We know that conversations about suicide, mental health, grief and loss aren't always easy. But creating opportunities for connection, conversation and community can make a difference,” they added.

“We encourage workplaces, businesses, organisations, sporting clubs, community groups and service providers to gather your people and walk together as a team.

“Choose a team name, wear your workplace or organisation shirts, invite your colleagues and friends, and come along to show your support for suicide awareness, prevention and the importance of connection,” they added.

Those wishing to walk are encouraged to register for the event on 123Tix. Although the event is free, NALAG needs to know how many people to expect on the day, how many to cater for at the post-walk barbecue, and how many will need the free event t-shirts they will supply.

Participants are asked to meet on the green near Bob Jane T-Mart, Macquarie St, at 11.00 am to collect their free event t-shirt. The walk will start at 11.30am, ending at Lions Park in West Dubbo where a ceremony will follow at 12.00pm and lunch at 12.30pm.

“You might be walking in memory of someone you've lost; in support of someone doing it tough; for your workplace or organisation; for yourself; to raise awareness; or to show your community that you care,” the spokesperson said.

“Following the walk, we'll come together for a short ceremony and barbecue lunch, creating an opportunity to connect, reflect and continue the conversation.

“Look out for the NALAG Grief Support team in their purple shirts. We'll be there to chat, connect and let you know about the grief and loss support available through NALAG.

“You don't need to be a large organisation to make a difference. Every person, every conversation and every step matters,” the spokesperson concluded.

"Every step we take together is a step towards hope, healing and connection. Let's walk side by side towards a future of hope.”

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If you need help...

NALAG provides free national grief support for any loss through 13 000 GRIEF (13 000 474 33). Please note, this is not a crisis service.

In an emergency, call 000.

Other organisations that may assist include:

Lifeline Crisis Support – 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service – 1300 659 467

StandBy – Support After Suicide – 1300 727 247

Kids Helpline – 1800 551 800

MensLine Australia – 1300 789 978

SANE Australia Helpline – 1800 18 7263

Veteran's Line – 1800 011 046

ADF All Hours Line – 1800 628 036

Family Violence Crisis Line – 1800 737 732