On September 1, 2002, Wattle Day was celebrated in Dubbo with the planting of 100 native trees at Wattle Grove, located on Bligh Street opposite the library carpark near the railway bridge.

The planting was undertaken by the Dubbo Field Naturalist and Conservation Society Inc, affectionately known as the Dubbo Field Nats.

Established on August 2, 1977, the organisation has spent decades fostering an interest in, and appreciation and enjoyment of, natural history and conservation throughout the region.

The creation of Wattle Grove formed part of a wider commitment to celebrating Australia's native flora and encouraging the community to recognise the importance of protecting and preserving the natural environment.

The Wattle Grove planting in 2002 complemented a project at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, when 90 wattles were planted in a dedicated area within the zoo days earlier on August 25, 2002, along with scattered seeds of native grasses, further contributing to the establishment of native habitat.

The plantings marked the 25th anniversaries of Dubbo Field Nats’ foundation meeting and the zoo’s opening. More than two decades later, the plantings stand as a reminder of the vision and commitment of the Dubbo Field Nats and the many community members who have worked to protect and celebrate the region's natural environment.

Importantly, both organisations are now planning towards their 50th anniversaries in 2027.

The Dubbo Field Nats aim to continue this tradition of sharing knowledge and celebrating the natural environment through the recent launch the third edition of their popular book, “Plants & Animals of the Dubbo Region”.

Held at Dubbo Library on Sunday, August 30, Dubbo Field Nats’ president Jada Parsons and special guest speaker Tim Hosking, co-author of the book, spoke at the event.

The book’s publication and its ongoing educational role are evidence the Dubbo Field Nats continue to connect the local community with the remarkable natural history of the region.