A Dubbo community event will shine a light on the lifelong impact of childhood trauma and connect care-experienced adults with support available through Wattle Place. Wattle Place, a specialist support service for people aged 25 and over who have an out-of-home care experience, will hold the Wattle Place and Oyster Tribe Community Meet and Greet on Thursday, October 29, in Dubbo. The service supports adults who, as children, were separated from their families and placed in foster care, orphanages, children’s homes and other institutions. This includes members of the Stolen Generations.

For many people, the effects of these experiences can continue long after leaving care, with challenges including disrupted family relationships, loss of identity, difficulties with trust, anxiety, depression and social isolation.

The Dubbo event aims to increase community understanding of care experiences, provide support for those affected by childhood trauma and connect people with services and resources available through Wattle Place.

Sarah and Camille from Wattle Place will guest speak and help to create greater understanding of the realities faced by people who have experienced out-of-home care. Wattle Place encourages the wider community to play a role by listening without judgement, believing and validating people's experiences, offering support and referrals where appropriate, and showing kindness and empathy.

Eligible clients can access a range of support through Wattle Place, including help accessing and understanding care records, therapeutic casework and counselling, family tracing and financial assistance for services that support wellbeing, including medical, dental and optical care, as well as education and training. The service can also assist with applications to the National Redress Scheme, with applications closing on June 30, 2027.

The Wattle Place and Oyster Tribe Community Meet and Greet will be held from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Thursday, 29th October, at Oyster Tribe, 141 Fitzroy Street, Dubbo. Lunch, transport and childminding will be available to help make attendance easier.

Bookings are essential through Oyster Tribe on 02 5858 4029 or for more information about Wattle Place, contact (02) 8837 7000 or email wattleplace@ransw.org.au.

The event provides an opportunity for care-experienced adults to learn more about the support available, while helping build greater understanding of the experiences and challenges that can continue long after childhood.