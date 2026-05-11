A program established by the NSW Government just three years ago to attract essential workers to the regions and help them settle in their new communities has been so successful it will expand from 55 to 88 local government areas (LGAs).

“The Welcome Experience” started as a pilot program in 2023 across 11 LGAs to improve health, education, policing and emergency services in regional NSW. This was extended to 55 LGAs across the state, attracting over 3000 frontline workers to relocate to regional areas.

The program has supported the relocation of essential workers and their families who are considering applying for or have accepted a job in either government or non-government eligible sectors such as health, aged care, education, veterinary services, policing and emergency services.

More than 330 people have relocated to the Orana region since the program’s inception. Locally, The Welcome Experience has been managed by Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana, whose CEO Justine Campbell has welcomed the program’s expansion to 88 LGAs.

“We’ve been calling for this for some time because we know our regions are facing critical workforce shortages and we’ve seen firsthand how powerful this support is,” Ms Campbell said.

“Our Local Connectors in Bourke, Walgett and the Dubbo Region have been making a real impact since first introduced, helping more essential workers feel confident about making the move and helping families build a life here,” she added.

“Connectors also work closely with employers, councils, community groups and stakeholders to strengthen recruitment and retention, foster collaboration between local services, and build the connections that make regional communities welcoming and sustainable places to live and work.”

The program’s expansion will enable RDA Orana to engage a new full-time Local Connector in the Mid-Western Council region, alongside casual Local Welcomers in Bogan, Brewarrina, Cobar, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Narromine, Warren and Warrumbungle LGAs.

“Every town in the Orana region is competing for talent, and this expansion means we can now support every LGA through a model that genuinely reflects how each community works,” she explained.

“The casual Local Welcomers will offer newly arrived essential workers and their families a friendly local face, introductions to community groups and clubs, and informal social connection. Their role is intentionally light-touch and complements, rather than duplicates, the strengths that already exist.”

Dr Samaher Zaky has benefited from The Welcome Experience. Photo: S Zaky

Dr Samaher Zaky benefited from The Welcome Experience when she relocated from Sydney in March 2025 for her role as a senior lecturer at the Dubbo campus of the School of Rural Health, University of Sydney.

“I was put in contact with Julie from the Orana Welcome Experience and she was extremely helpful and supportive, helping me find a very good rental place,” Dr Zaky explained.

“Julie introduced me to many activities, workshops, groups, and attractions that are local. I’ve met many people,” she added.

Dr Zaky has recommended the program to others considering the move west or who have recently arrived, and has spoken about the program at “new resident” events.

“I introduced someone to Julie who moved recently to Dubbo and they didn't know what to do and how to manage their life here. She has had two meetings with them already,” Dr Zaky added.

Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the government first piloted the program to verify its capabilities and then methodically grew the service to keep delivering results.

“I am incredibly proud that The Welcome Experience is helping strengthen regional communities and ensuring essential workers and their families can enjoy the lifestyle opportunities and sense of community that regional NSW has to offer,” the minister concluded.