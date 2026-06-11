Great news for Wellington Lions with a move to bigger and better premises for their Preloved Book Shop in the coming weeks. The move, however, will mean the outlet – which also has a stand for locals to pick up a current copy of Dubbo Photo News outside – will have their last trading day this Saturday, June 13.

So, with only three trading days to go, you better get down quick for some great discounted reading before the big move. Any volunteers able to lend a hand with the relocation, definitely welcome!

Currently located at 44 Warne Street in the historic Kimbell's Kitchen building diagonally opposite the Visitor Information Centre, it’s now onwards and upwards for the new shop, Lions spokesperson Chris Hardy said.

“We have been offered a much larger building with easier access at 9/10 Nanima Crescent, opposite the Commonwealth Bank,” Chris revealed.

“We will also again have the Photo News stand outside – easy to do access with a ramp – while we set-up,” she added.

With plenty of stock to relocate to the bigger and better premises with a wider range of items on offer, it will be around three weeks before the new store is ready to go, she explained.

“We hope to re-open in early July at a location where shoppers will be able to move with ease through the tables and bookcases with much larger stock to choose from,” Chris explained.

“We will also be able to accept board games as well as jigsaws, CDs, DVDs and more variety of books in the new, larger space.”

While Wello Lions are excited about the change, they will definitely miss their home over these past months, Chris emphasised.

“We are so grateful for the owners of Kimbell’s Kitchen, who have let them use their premises for the past year.

“They stepped in when the Lions had nowhere else to go!”

Now’s the time for locals to get some last-minute reading material for winter; with a plea from Lions to anyone who can raise a hand to help move a few boxes – proving the proverb “many hands make light work”.

“Please come this week to choose your reading matter for this winter weather before we move and help us to reduce the stock of what we have to move,” Chris said.

“Any helpers also welcome to help them move, then, it would also be great to get more volunteers so as to be able to open more hours in the future,” she concluded.