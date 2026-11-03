Declining mental health is one of the signature health issues of our time, with a recent meet up at Wellington seeking to address the problem at the coalface.

Wellington Lions “Roar for Wellbeing” session on Saturday, October 24, was described as an informal chat involving “community, a cuppa, and a chat”, that was hosted at the Club’s Preloved Book store, Wellington Lions Secretary Chris Hardy explained.

“A simple cup of tea and a conversation helped put mental health and community connection in the spotlight as Wellington Lions joined a national campaign encouraging Australians to make their wellbeing a priority,” Chris said.

“It was an opportunity to connect with others, reinforcing the important message, that looking after our mental health can begin with small, everyday actions,” she added.

The Roar for Wellbeing campaign encourages Lions clubs across Australia to promote positive mental health, strengthen social connections, and help make conversations about well-being a normal part of community life.

“For Wellington, the morning tea provided an opportunity to bring that national message into a familiar local setting, where people could take time out of their day, enjoy a conversation and feel part of their community.

“Lion Jude Besterwitch, a clinical psychotherapist, reiterated that self-care is not a luxury or a reward for getting everything else done; instead, it is an essential part of maintaining the energy needed for relationships, work, volunteering, and everyday responsibilities,” Chris recalled.

He encouraged participants to pause for a brief check-in with themselves, asking questions like “What am I noticing physically?”, “What thought keeps looping?” and “What would help in the next hour?” can help people recognise what they need before deciding on a next step.

“Five simple practices underpin the campaign’s approach to everyday wellbeing: getting adequate sleep, choosing regular movement, eating and drinking well, connecting with someone who provides support, and taking time to reset through activities such as breathing, enjoying nature, listening to music or having a short break.

“The message is that small, repeatable choices matter more than perfection,” Chris emphasised..

Community organisations such as Lions can also play an important role in creating opportunities for people to come together, particularly at a time when loneliness, stress and mental health challenges can affect people of all ages and backgrounds.

“By encouraging conversation and connection in an accessible, welcoming environment, the Wellington Lions’ initiative reflected the campaign’s broader goal of helping people feel supported and reminding them that they do not have to navigate life’s challenges alone,” Chris said.

“The Wellington event was a local contribution to that national effort, demonstrating how local community gatherings can help open the door to meaningful conversations,” she concluded.

For more information and practical wellbeing resources, go to: alwf.org.au/roar.