This year’s a red-letter day for the historic Wellington Show, celebrating its amazing 150th anniversary at this weekend’s event.

Surviving agricultural recessions, world wars, lockdowns, and pandemics, over the years, long-time Show Secretary Jan Wightley told Dubbo Photo News that the Saturday, May 16, occasion is one for genuine celebration.

“I’m just hanging up the banners now in Wellington on people’s fences... yes, it is a great milestone for the Show Society,” the Jan-of-all-trades enthused.

“We held our first one in 1875, and that’s a huge achievement, though we missed a few with COVID and the like, we’re still going strong,” she added.

The unique quality of the show that has kept it relevant after all these decades, she believes, is the totality and variety of its attractions.

“We’ve got some good sideshow attractions, but we never know exactly what’s coming in the way of rides, until they arrive on the Monday, but we’re expecting plenty,” Jan said.

“There’s something for everybody, we’ve also got craft displays, art, photography, cooking, and a big section for the sheep and cattle exhibitors.”

On the subject of agricultural competition, she revealed that a new event in its second season is going to be bigger and better in 2026 with more than $2500 in prize money on offer.

“Last year was the first time we’d had the prime lamb regional competition that we initiated, and that went very well," Jan said.

"Sponsored by Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets, we’ve got quite a lot of entries, upwards of 100 already.”

For lovers of good old-fashioned Aussie bush events, there’s a lot more on offer as well, she explained.

“We also have shearing and wool handling, and the yard dog competitions will definitely be big this year.

“This is because there were State Championships that were cancelled, and we’re expecting a lot of the competitors to now come here instead.”

Secretary for 16 years, Jan revealed that it was her own family’s interest in animal events that hooked her on the event.

“I was showing horses and my kids were showing horses, and I got involved that way; we rely on volunteers and we rely on sponsors to keep it going,” Jan emphasised.

“If anyone is interested, all are welcome to volunteer, as we are still looking for help; we’re all running around like headless chooks on the day,” she laughed.

As well as the fireworks, frivolity, and fun on the main-day Saturday, Wellington also runs many of its major competitions and other events for locals the day before.

“We feature the horse events and the showjumping on May 15; our Friday each year is for the residents,” Jan said.

“This is a tradition from the old pony club days, where we had all our equine events on the day before.”

For lovers of top-quality horse-flesh, there’s another string to the anniversary bow for the local show.

“This year, the Central West branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society is holding their annual branch show at Wellington as well,” Jan said.

“It’s wonderful to see, that after all these years, we’re still going along just fine,” she concluded.