If you enjoyed the last performance by the talented Wesley House Players, and don't mind an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery, you'll enjoy the local theatre company's next offering which takes to the stage this week.

“An Old-Fashioned Family Murder” brings Agatha Christie–inspired intrigue, wit and suspicion to the stage in a new murder-mystery comedy by Tony Award-winning playright Joe DiPietro, the Players' website states.

"Don’t miss an evening where the will has changed, suspects are building, and inheritance really can be murder," it reveals.

The cast includes Raelene Burn as Mrs Peck, Sean Corcoran as Mr Whittington, Sydney Davies as Dotty, Marcello Davis as Det. Peck, Georgia Gracie as Clarice, and Caspar Le Cornu as Jasper.

After premiering at the Wesley Community Centre at 64 Church St on Friday night, October 30, the short season of five shows runs across two consecutive weekends, concluding with an evening performance on Saturday, November 7.

Tickets are available from 123Tix and cost $25. The full event schedule and booking link can be found on the Wesley House Players' website at www.wesleyhouseplayers.org.au/category/blog/.

This is community theatre at its finest so get your tickets while you still can.

The production appears by permission of ORIGIN (TM) Theatrical on behalf of Dramatists Play Service Inc – A Concord Theatricals Company.