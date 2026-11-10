If you’ve enjoyed a musical theatre show, live band, or dance performance, you’ll know those appearing on stage have spent considerable time developing and honing their skills.

In exciting news, a new non-profit performing arts organisation in Dubbo aims to provide exciting, inclusive and accessible opportunities for young people.

Western Plains Performing Arts (WPPA) aims to “create a place where young people can discover their talents, build confidence, develop friendships and experience the joy of performing”, according to producer and spokesperson Anthony O’Leary.

“We want WPPA to become a place where every young person feels welcome, valued and encouraged to dream big, regardless of their previous experience or ability,” he said.

WPPA was established by a group of forward-thinking local creatives who will collaborate with Dubbo RSL to stage future productions at the RSL Theatrette, which can seat almost 350 people.

“Our partnership with Dubbo RSL is enormously important,” Anthony explained.

“Having access to the RSL Theatrette provides WPPA with a wonderful venue for teaching, rehearsals, and developing our programs.”

Inclusion and opportunity are at the heart of WPPA, Anthony said, noting that people gravitate to the performing arts for very different reasons. WPPA welcomes all such aspirations.

Dubbo Photo News caught up with some of those involved in the new venture, including several young performers joining the program which launches in early 2027.

Adelaide, 13, is a seasoned school musical performer whose most recent role was Elsa in “Frozen: The Musical” staged by St John’s Primary School and St John’s College in June.

“It’s going to be great! The experience of working with a lot of people, and hearing about all the opportunities that can play a big role in my future, and having the opportunity to build on that, is amazing,” she said of WPPA.

Twelve-year-old Erin is also excited about what WPPA will bring.

“It means new opportunities not just for me, but for other people who might not yet know how to perform on stage,” she said.

Dale Johnson will bring his considerable stage production, theatre technical management and film and television experience to WPPA. The Charles Sturt University alum from Dubbo will provide valuable technical and production support for WPPA’s future shows.

“I joined WPPA to be with other people who are passionate about helping the next generation [of performing artists] grow,” Dale said.

“I want to give them the benefit of my experience, because it wasn’t there when I was a kid [studying drama and entertainment locally],” he added.

Dubbo RSL Club Group CEO Rebecca Zaia said partnering with WPPA was just another way in which the 24,000-member services club is showing up for the local community.

“We’re about giving back to the community, and to hear the kids actually speak about [WPPA] – to be part of helping them achieve what they want to achieve – it’ll be very rewarding for everyone,” Rebecca said.

WPPA will offer two programs in 2027 with classes held at the Dubbo RSL Theatrette. Junior Musical Theatre, aimed at 10-13-year-olds, will develop foundational skills in acting, singing, movement, stagecraft and ensemble performance. Senior Musical Theatre, for those aged 14-18, will experience a more advanced curriculum.

Putting the skills into practice is an important part of the WPPA experience, Anthony said, and students will participate in rehearsals and musical productions.

“We don’t want to give away too many surprises just yet, but let’s just say there may be a few genies and some very enthusiastic Camp Rock performers appearing on stage next year!” he added.

WPPA is also developing a relationship with Australian performer Kat Hoyos, who has considerable experience in performing arts, exploring opportunities for her to contribute via workshops, mentoring and professional learning.

WPPA’s structured curriculum will also provide pathways towards internationally recognised musical theatre and performing arts examinations for those pursuing a career post-school.

WPPA is now taking enrolments for 2027 and will hold an “enrolment day” this Saturday, November 7, from 10am to 2pm in the foyer of the Dubbo RSL Theatrette, Brisbane St. It’s a chance to meet some of the team and learn about the programs on offer next year.

WPPA will also host an Opening Charity Dinner on Saturday, February 13 2027 at Dubbo RSL Club, to formally launch the organisation. As a registered non-profit, WPPA’s vision is to establish a high-quality, welcoming and sustainable performing arts program for young people in Dubbo and surrounds, and community support can help achieve this admirable goal.

For more information, visit www.wppa.org.au.