Waste not, want not, is the old proverb that Squadron Energy is applying to a former aged care facility in Wellington that has been repurposed for Uungula Wind Farm workers.

First contractors have already moved into 'Bellhaven', which had been unoccupied since 2018 but has since undergone extensive refurbishment by local First Nations businesses to provide housing to support construction of the renewable energy project, Squadron Energy Regional Economic Development Manager Bart Sykes said.

“Opening Bellhaven provides a permanent home for our workforce, while freeing up rentals and tourist accommodation for the community,” Mr Sykes explained.

“This facility has gone through extensive refurbishment, with this monumental task taken up by our committed contractors, who are all locals from the area,” he added.

Opening of Bellhaven was a great result for Squadron Energy and the local community, Dubbo Councillor Richard Ivey believes.

“To have 32 beds here, serviced, accommodation here, and people staying in town — that's a real plus,” he said.

“This move by Squadron to get this in place, is really setting the scene; it’s a bit of a benchmark,” he added.

Cr Ivey said the more important aspect of Bellhaven’s opening was its “legacy”, with a fully-furnished facility ready to use once Uungula Wind Farm was operational.