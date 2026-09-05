Even for keen punters from the sunny Central West, far-west Queensland is a long way to go for a race meet — especially with petrol nudging $2 a litre.

Mixing fuel economy with some good old-fashioned outback fun, Dubbo-based comedian "Wiradjuri Rabbs" has turned a casual call-out to interested racegoers into two buses bound for one of Australia's most iconic events, this weekend's Birdsville Races.

When fuel prices were at their highest and fuel shortages were in place earlier this year, Rabbs hit upon the idea of the buses as a way of offering people a cost-effective way to get to the event.

"I wasn't sure how interested people would be," Rabbs recalled. "But within a day, we'd filled a 59-seat bus and picked up sponsorship from Closure Group Civil; it was phenomenal," he added.

Not one to stop at a good thing, Rabbs quickly added a second bus, which also ended up at capacity. The aim is to also support bush towns doing it tough at a time when high fuel prices and inflation are hammering many country communities.

"It's the ultimate car-pool," he said prior to the weekend. "And hopefully it inspires more people to get out there and support regional towns and events like the Birdsville Races."

What sets his magical meandering tour apart isn't just the destination — it's the journey. Leaving Sydney as the first departure point, the buses wind their way through regional Australia with multiple pick-up points, blending hotel stays with camping under the stars en route to the legendary Simpson Desert township.

Rabbs himself is part-MC and part-tour guide, splitting his time between the two buses to keep spirits high. Towns covered from the Sydney starting point include Gunnedah, Narrabri, Moree, and Mungindi over a two-day trek.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Rabbs said. "We'll keep the laughs rolling all the way out there," he concluded.

In more good news, Rabbs's initiative is also fund-raising for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, so the trip is supporting a good cause as well. In Birdsville, the group will also donate $5000 on behalf of their sponsor Closure Group Civil.

The Birdsville Races – often dubbed the "Melbourne Cup of the Outback" – returned for their 144th year on Friday and Saturday, September 4 and 5, drawing thousands to the tiny desert town, which swells from a population of about 100 to more than 6000 for the event.