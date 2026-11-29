As we count down the days towards Christmas, the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has kicked off in Dubbo.

The gift collection initiative, now in its 39th year and responsible for more than 14 million gifts being distributed to people in need across the country, brings together leading department store chain Kmart and The Salvation Army, working with communities to provide practical support to local children, adults, seniors and families experiencing hardship.

Community members can support the initiative locally by placing a new, unwrapped gift under the Wishing Tree at Kmart Dubbo, or by making a donation in-store or online.

This year's appeal formally launched in Dubbo on Wednesday, November 18, with representatives from The Salvos joining Santa and Kmart management, staff and shoppers at the Dubbo store to celebrate with beautiful singing and Christmas-themed treats.

“Our team is proud to help the Dubbo community support others," Dubbo Kmart store manager Sarah Dougherty said.

"For someone experiencing hardship, a gift can be a reminder that they’re remembered and that their community cares,” she added.

Sarah confirmed that gifts and financial contributions made locally in Dubbo will support local families.

"All of the money raised stays in our community and the gifts are distributed in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine, in particular," she added.

Dubbo Salvos representatives Andrea and Daniel Wayman told Dubbo Photo News this has been a hard year for many in local communities and there is considerable need for support as Christmas approaches.

"It's hard enough [for some people, especially those with families] to put lunch on the table. We're learning to think about what Christmas looks like for those people thinking 'do we put gifts under the tree or do we put food on the table?'" Daniel said.

"Being able to choose a gift from among those donated is also greatly appreciated," he added.

Dubbo Photo News understands that there is a particular need this year for gifts suitable for teenagers and gifts to help families spend time together, including outdoor equipment, board games, headphones, gift cards, educational toys, backpacks, and arts and crafts, organisers said.

If you would like to participate, place a new, unwrapped gift under the Wishing Tree at Kmart Dubbo, or make a financial contribution in-store or online via the website at kmart.com.au/kmartwishingtree.