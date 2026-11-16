Musica Viva – a grand old Aussie not-for-profit aimed at providing accessible classical music events throughout the land – recently held a performance that delighted kids and teachers alike in the Orana.

Established way back in 1945, the initiative offers live chamber orchestras, world-class national tours, and interactive music education to audiences everywhere. So, it was one lucky local educational facility’s turn to hear the wonders of classical composition and play for their students.

“Last Wednesday, Dubbo South Public School proudly hosted an extraordinary Musica Viva performance; a unique opportunity that no other school in Dubbo experienced this year,” a spokesperson revealed.

“The highlight of the day was an outstanding string quartet whose precision and teamwork rivalled that of elite sports teams,” they added.

The spokesperson revealed that the dedicated musicians captivated students with their skill, passion, and engaging presentation, making the concert both interactive and educational. This live music experience not only broadened students’ artistic horizons but also contributed positively to their wellbeing, they said.

“Throughout the performance, our students were highly-engaged and displayed genuine enthusiasm and appreciation.

“Their exceptional behaviour and responsiveness earned them high praise from the artists, who declared Dubbo South Public School’s audience the best on their entire tour.”

Bringing the spectacle of classic live music to kids in the bush was a delight for everyone involved, event organiser and member of the School’s Creative Arts Team, Mrs Alexandra Prince enthused.

“Having an experience akin to the Opera House right here in our own school hall, is truly wonderful,” Mrs Prince said.

“It brings the magic of live performance directly to our students, enriching their learning and inspiring a lifelong appreciation for the arts," she concluded.