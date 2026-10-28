The Bendoc Philharmonic will bring internationally acclaimed Australian violinist Jonathon Glonek to Dubbo for a special solo performance later this month.

The concert will take place at the Western Plains Cultural Centre at 7pm on Saturday, October 31, and will showcase Glonek's exceptional musicianship through a virtuosic program featuring masterpieces by Bach, Paganini and Ysaye, alongside a rare performance of Scheherazade's Dreams by acclaimed Ukrainian composer Mikhail Shukh.

The latter work holds deep personal significance for Jonathon, who first met Shukh while performing in Kyiv with the Kyiv Festival Symphony in 2002. The two formed a lasting friendship, with Shukh later composing the technically demanding work specifically for Glonek.

Inspired by Rimsky-Korsakov's beloved Scheherazade, the composition reimagines its iconic themes through a contemporary lens while remaining firmly rooted in the classical tradition.

The program reflects the renowned violinist’s belief that classical music continues to evolve while remaining accessible, relevant and emotionally powerful for modern audiences. The performance is expected to appeal to both devoted classical music lovers and those discovering the genre for the first time, he said.

With a career spanning Australia, Europe, Asia and the United States, Jonathon Glonek has earned a reputation as one of Australia's leading concert violinists.

Renowned for his expressive performances and technical mastery, he is passionate about sharing world-class classical music with regional audiences and ensuring communities beyond the major cities have access to exceptional live performance.

Jonathon said he was looking forward to performing in Dubbo and connecting with local audiences.

"Performing in regional communities is always a privilege. There is something incredibly special about sharing live music in places where audiences are genuinely engaged and eager to experience something unique,” he said.

“I'm looking forward to visiting Dubbo and presenting a program that celebrates some of the greatest works ever written for the violin while introducing audiences to the extraordinary music of Mikhail Shukh," he added.

Jonathon said the tour forms part of his ongoing commitment to bringing Australia's finest classical musicians to rural and regional communities.

"Classical music is a gift that should be available to everyone, yet opportunities to hear it live outside our major cities can be limited,” he said.

“This tour is about ensuring regional audiences can experience some of the world's greatest music, performed at the highest level, in their own communities."

Tickets for the performance are available via TryBooking. For further details, see the event entry in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.