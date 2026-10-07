October is here and you know what that means… The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival returns!

This year the festival on Saturday, October 10, will honour the undisputed Queen of Country Music, who passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 25, aged 80, but just how she'll be honoured is a closely guarded secret according to festival spokesperson, Skye Rush.

“Everybody's been very excited about the festival and how it's going to be celebrated with a bit of a different feel this year following Dolly’s passing,” Skye said.

“We obviously had a big spike [in interest] when poor Dolly passed, and we're just trying to work out how to honour her memory as well as celebrate it. We've got a few things up our sleeves, which is exciting!” she added.

Things kick off on Friday night in Narromine with the “Dolly Parton Weekend Boots and All”, incorporating festival-themed entertainment at The Courthouse Hotel and Royal Hotel.

One of the big changes for this year’s Dolly Festival, now in its fifth year, has been the decision to move the central stage for the Saturday morning Street Party entertainment back to its original location in Narromine’s main thoroughfare, at the intersection of Dandaloo and Nymagee Streets.

This relocation will help preserve the critical mass of festival-goers within Dandaloo Street for the benefit of local main street businesses, market stalls and related displays and entertainment.

Skye said Street Party attendees could expect to see a lot on the day.

“We've got lots of market stalls participating and lots of foodies coming. So, the street will be really busy giving that fun festival vibe. Everyone loves that.”

Ticket sales for the Saturday evening concert at Cale Oval have been roaring along, Skye revealed, indicating that sales had already been at a significantly high level weeks out from the festival, and an expected late rush from locals getting their tickets was yet to come.

The evening concert is headlined by Dolly tribute performer Wynonah Dove and the Flaming Margaritas, supported by Nathan Lamont, and the Country Legends Tribute Band.

Ticket sales were essential for planning purposes, Skye said, and impacted everything from where the stage would be erected to catering needs for the event.

“Logistically it really helps,” she added.

The Cale Oval concert, hosted by Timberlina, will again be a family-friendly event and while people are able to bring their own food if they wish, there will be a variety of food vendors on site, Skye said, including options for coeliac and gluten-free patrons.

The evening concert is also a licensed event, so festival-goers cannot bring in their own alcohol on the night, Skye said.

This year’s festival will be the second organised by Narromine Shire Council and Skye said the excitement was building among council staff as the festival approaches.

“The ground staff are incredible and the parks and gardens guys all put their hands up to help over the weekend, which is great,” she said.

“It's a good team all around.”

If anyone would like to become one of the famed “Dolly Vollies” – festival volunteers – now’s the time. Submit a “general enquiry” form on the website and express your interest in being a volunteer in the message section.

With so much going on, it will definitely be worth the drive to Narromine to enjoy this year’s Dolly Parton Festival.