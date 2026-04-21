Eleven-year-old Chance North is proving that age is no barrier to making a meaningful difference in the community.

The Dubbo Public School student has kept his parents, Kelly and Brooke North, busy with an impressive list of fundraising efforts – all driven by a simple desire to help others.

After attending a school camp last year, Chance came up with an idea to support his fellow students. Wanting to ensure no child missed out on excursions due to a lack of essential items, he set himself a big goal.

“I wanted to make sure everyone has an overnight bag and toiletries to take when we go on excursions,” Chance said.

“This would mean it is so much easier for everyone to attend excursions without worrying about what to bring.”

Determined to turn his idea into reality, Chance launched his biggest fundraiser yet, using a GoFundMe page alongside community support to gather funds and supplies.

Over five months, he successfully collected enough items to create 140 overnight bags for students in Years 5 and 6. Just before Easter, those duffle bags were proudly distributed at Dubbo Public School, ensuring every student is now equipped and ready for upcoming excursions.

Dubbo Public School Principal Nikki Mudge praised Chance’s efforts, highlighting the remarkable compassion behind the project.

“The community mindedness, kindness and care for others Chance demonstrates is amazing. It is one of the finest qualities,” she said.

Chance’s dedication has already made a lasting impact on his peers, removing barriers and helping ensure all students can participate fully in school experiences. But he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

With this project complete, the young fundraiser is already planning his next initiative – a Christmas hamper drive. This year, Chance hopes to create 60 hampers, each including a Christmas tree, to support families in need during the festive season.

With his generosity, determination and big-hearted vision, Chance North is a shining example of how one small idea can grow into something truly life-changing.