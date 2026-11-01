Dubbo performer Seb Baltins has taken his talents to the stage for a special celebration marking the 200th anniversary of the NSW State Library.

Seb was invited by acclaimed Australian musician William Barton to perform at the spectacular Earth Flow event, after the pair met earlier this year at the Dubbo Library.

For the performance, Seb presented poetry by local Indigenous artist Dylan Goolagong, bringing a strong Dubbo connection to the prestigious anniversary celebration. The event brought together an impressive line-up of Australian talent, with 16-year-old Seb sharing the stage with some of the country’s most recognised artists and performers.

Among those involved were Australian icons Ray Martin and Jack Thompson, as well as Aunty Delmae, William Barton's mother, and a host of world-renowned Australian musicians. The musical ensemble featured Alexandra Osborne on violin, James Armstrong on violin, Beth Condon on viola, Rebecca Herman on cello and Phoebe Russell on double bass, alongside flutist Joshua Batty.

The distinctive sound of the yidaki (didgeridoo) was also woven throughout the performance, with William Barton joined by Dubbo's own Lewis Burns, Nathan Scott and Isaac Barton.

For Seb, the invitation from Barton was a significant opportunity to perform on a major stage while also celebrating the work of a fellow local artist. His performance of Goolagong's poetry showcased the talent emerging from Dubbo and highlighted the powerful connection between music, poetry, culture and storytelling.

From a meeting at the Dubbo Library earlier this year to performing together at one of the country's most significant library celebrations, Seb's journey with William Barton has certainly been one to remember.