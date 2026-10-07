With school holidays in full swing, now is the perfect time to get on down to the Taronga Western Plains Zoo because there's plenty to see and do.

Pedal boats return to Savannah Lake

A seasonal favourite is back, with pedal boats once again available on Savannah Lake. The family-friendly experience offers guests a unique view of the Zoo, cruising past the Spider Monkey and Lemur islands while enjoying a relaxing break on the water.

Do the Zoo your way

Spring is one of the best times to visit the Zoo, with mild weather perfect for exploring the Zoo's five-kilometre circuit. Hire bikes or electric carts and discover animals from around the world at your own pace, while enjoying more than 10 free-with-entry daily keeper talks and animal feeds. For an even closer wildlife experience, purchase some of the Zoo's popular encounters and tours.

New playground a hit

The Zoo's free new playground precinct has quickly become a favourite destination for families, offering children a place to climb, explore and burn off energy while parents relax with a coffee or bite to eat from Café Wild. Located at the front of the Zoo, both the playground and array of outdoor café seating areas overlook the Spider Monkey and Lemur islands, allowing visitors to take a seat and enjoy the amazing wildlife while taking a break from exploring.

Make the most of membership

Local families are also encouraged to make the most of their Taronga Zoo Friends membership. With unlimited entry and exclusive member benefits, there has never been a better time for members to rediscover their local zoo and enjoy everything it has to offer.

Plan your visit

For more information and to plan your visit, visit: www.taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo. Find out more about getting around the Zoo, Keeper talks and feeds, experiences and tours, and Zoo precincts and pitstops.