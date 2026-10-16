The warm weather didn’t deter 46 competitors from Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls competition last Sunday, with the majority of stalwarts showing up and a couple of new players as well.

Winners for the day were the experienced team of Mike Twohill, Frank Armstrong and Julie Brown who led from the front against Col Cottee, Tod O’Dea and Leo Balstad. Second place went to Bryan O’Sullivan, Helen Emblem and Maurice Wallace, who won an impressive 12/16 ends and beat Gaye Cottee, Vicki Hummell and Di Hilderbrandt. The score was 16-5.

Jonny Fardell had a tough welcome to the Combination bowls. Playing with Ron Weigold and Gordon Lumis, they were beaten by the third placegetters Brian Jones, Roger Sherwin and Mary Perry, 22-11.

Matt Quill, Garry Huggins and Ron McCauley also beat Mel Giddings, Dick Whitford and Therese Gaio, 15-7, while Ricky See, Eric Satchell and Ros Joseph came from behind to beat Tim Moore, Steve Evens and Peter Sinclair, 18-12.

Although ends were shared in the next three games, 8-all, numbers of shots determined winning margins. Trish Gosper, Jenni Spratt and Ken Whitaker beat Graham Ross, Ruby Stockings and Sue McCauley 19-10, while Alan Andriske, Shirley Marchant and the proficient Sue O’Dea beat Steve Kelly, Pat Ryan and Chris Sinclair, 17-11.

The closest game of the day was the pairs game, where Chris Stronjy partnered Phil Knight to defeat John Zeb and Rob Pfeiffer by 3, 13 to 10

Resters this week were awarded to Peter Sinclair, Shirley Marchant and Chris Stronjy. Lucky numbers went to Vicki Hummell, Ron McCauley and Gaye Cottee.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.