Some 13 ladies contested the Western Plains Security and Locksmiths Social Bowls morning on Tuesday, May 19.

The morning consisted of two pairs games and one triples game with a swinging lead. The winner came from the triples game with Kerri Dickson, Therese Gaio and Cheryl Storch defeating Kerri Dickson, Colleen Ryan and Beryl Hobson.

Chris Sinclair and Merrill O'Sullivan defeated Mary Perry and Trish Gosper, while Sharon Johnston and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Robyn Hellyer and Annette McMillan.

The only rester for the morning went to Robyn Hellyer and lucky draw winners were Merrill O'Sullivan and Therese Gaio.

The final of the Women's Minor Singles was played and won by Wanda King, who defeated Sue O'dea. Congratulations, Wanda, on your well-deserved win, and commiserations to Sue.

Once again, thank you to the markers over the course of the championships.

The Western Plains Windows and Glass Men’s Social Bowls was played under sunny but windy conditions. The match comprised four triples games and two pairs games to accommodate the 32 bowlers in attendance.

Winners on the day were Peter Collins, Greg Brown and Doug Back, who defeated Terry Duncan, Doug Aldis and Mike Twohill. Second place went to Gavin Cullen, Steve Kelly and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Michael Blackett, Eric Bradshaw and Ian Hobson.

In other results, Ken Whitiker, Vitt Mascaro and Peter Lesueur defeated Paul Wooldridge, Ross Pharo and Brett Barker while Norm Johnston and Col Cottee defeated Dennis Jasprizza and Phill Knight.

Bryan O'Sullivan and Brian Coffey won the coveted closest game, defeating Eric Satchell and Neil Hayburn. Dick Whitford, Frank Armstrong and Allan Davies defeated Chris Strojny, Trevor Tink and Wayne Thompson, and Peter Lesueur had the only rester for the morning.

The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.