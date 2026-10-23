Those magnificent flying machines and their fabulous pilots are back in Narromine this week, with the Australian Aerobatic Club (AAC) National Aerobatic Championships taking place in the skies above the Narromine Aerodrome until Sunday, October 25.

It’s free to watch so grab a picnic blanket or fold up chair, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat and head on down to the aerodrome to view Australia’s best aerobatic aces as they compete across several categories through the week.

It’s precision flying at its absolute best, and the competition has been held locally every year since 2023. Narromine is centrally located for east-coast competitors, mid-way between NSW and Victoria, making it easier for them to travel to compete. The “uncongested airspace” in the area is also another plus for the Narromine location.

The Narromine Aviation Museum – which documents the Narromine Aerodrome’s special place in Australian military history – is adjacent to the Aero Club at the aerodrome, and is definitely worth a look while you’re there.

You can follow AAC on social media and their website at aerobaticsaustralia.com.au.