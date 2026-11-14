Dual licence holder Wendy Peel, as both the jockey and trainer of "Street Skater", won the opening event, the 1000 metres Rondo Class 1 Handicap, on Tuesday, November 3, at Dubbo.

Nyngan-based Wendy is steadily expanding her team and it was a good performance by Street Skater to carry the top weight and overcome a wide barrier.

Working around the field, Street Skater ($7) maintained a strong run in the straight to win by almost three lengths from "Just Joan" (Claire Ramsbotham, ($10) and "Kiltiki" (Jess Del Frari, ($10).

Raced by media personalities Mick Wallace and Ben Walker in partnership with Bronco Lunn, the Garry Lunn-trained "Firestorm Boy" won the 1600 metres Knauf Benchmark 50 Handicap.

Straight to the front under the in form Zoe Hunt, Firestorm Boy ($7.50) lasted to win by a nose from "Lagoon" (Jess Del Frari, $15), which came from near last with a rails run, while "Pickaxe" (Ashleigh McCabe, ($5) battled on well for third.

Following his 2200 metres win with Godwits on Saturday, up and coming Dubbo trainer Todd Smith won the 1200 metres CSF Bradford Maiden Plate with "Zous Apollo".

Jumping from the outside barrier, Zous Apollo ($2.30 favourite) well ridden by Kody Nestor raced behind the leading pack and kept coming in the straight to beat "Spectacular Star" (Jess Del Frari, $6) and "Miss Strategic" (Paige Ferguson-Smith, $8) by over a length.

The winning treble at Dubbo for Kody Nestor included a double on the Kylie Kennedy, Narromine-trained "Calmundi" and "Shipshape".

A last start Forbes winner, Calmundi (Kody Nestor, $5) took the lead from "Adviser" and held on to win the 1200 metres Innova By Etex Benchmark 50 Handicap by a neck from the second place dead-heaters "Ms Reeves" (Zoe Hunt, $2.80 favourite) and "Notleanormean" (Ashleigh McCabe, $8).

Trained by Kylie Kennedy for Richard Jackson, Shipshape (Kody Nestor, $3 favourite) overhauled the leader "Fantasy Crowned" (Jess Del Frari, $3.80) to win by two lengths with "Big Shot Legend" (Zoe Hunt,$9) third in the 1400 metres Dubbo Plasterboard & Building Supplies Class 2 Handicap.

Dubbo will next race on Saturday, December, 19.