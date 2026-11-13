On Thursday, October 29, 26 keen bowlers took part in Round 2 of the Walkom Bros Mixed Pairs evening competition.

Winners were Peter Lesueur and Rico Lane, who defeated Beryl Hobson and Mike Twohill. Second place went to Peter Knaggs and Col Cottee, who defeated Frank Armstrong and Norm Johnston, while Julie Brown and Paul Wooldridge defeated Dennis Crimmins and Matt Quill for third.

Gai Cottee and Matt Ball also defeated Anne Knaggs and Sharon Johnston, while Peter Collins and Ian Hobson defeated Craig Britt and Petar Mckechnie. Dick Whitford, Terry Duncan and Adam Jermyn also defeated Barry Young, Greg Brown and Victor Brooke.

Ian Hobson had the only rester for the night.

Saturday Morning Mixed Bowls now starts at 10.00 am (names in by 9.30am). Annette McMillan and Judy O'Connor proved too strong and easily accounted for Terry Duncan and Ian Hobson to take out the day. Beryl Hobson and Mike Twohill defeated Barry Young and Paul Wooldridge, while Dennis Crimmins and Greg Hough defeated Doug Back and Anthony Coe.

Tuesday was Ladies’ Day, and in the DRT Bowls event, Kelli Young, Anne Knaggs and Beryl Hobson defeated Kelli Young, Therese Gaio and Lourace Lawson. Ruby Stockings and Judy O'Connor also defeated Sharon Johnston and Annette McMillan.

In a very close game with only shot separating them, Kerri Dickson and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Mary Perry and Merrill O'Sullivan. Lucky draw winners were Judy O'Connor and Sharon Johnston.

Men’s Wednesday Morning bowls was contested by 31 player and winners were Greg Brown and Doug Back, who defeated Bryan O'Sullivan and Nick Birbiles. Second place went to Ken Whitiker, Roger Sherwin and Dennis Jasprizza, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Barry Young and Norm Johnston, while third place went to Ray Tickle, Eric Satchell and Matt Quill, who defeated Dick Whitford, Peter Collins and Phil Knight.

Brian Coffey and Chris Strojny also defeated Dennis Crimmins and Doug Aldis while Allan Parker, Todd O'Dea and Greg Hough defeated Geoff Higgins, Robert Pfeiffer and Anthony Coe. Paul Wooldridge, Frank Armstrong and Steve Kelly, winners of the closest game, defeated Paul Wooldridge, Peter Knaggs and Peter Lesueur.

Resters for the morning were Ken Whitiker, Eric Satchell and Brian Coffey, and the jackpot was not won and lives until next week.