From earlier this month, the first round of the Women's Minor Singles was played Tuesday, May 5. Wanda King defeated Therese Gaio, while Sue O'dea defeated Sue McCauley, and Judy Tighe defeated Sharon Johnston in a very close game that had only one point in it.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the markers.

In the two social games played Christine Sinclair and Merrill O'Sullivan defeated Colleen Ryan and Beryl Hobson while Sue Armstrong and Anne Knaggs went on to win the day by defeating Robyn Hellyer and Ruby Stockings.

Lucky draw winners were Wanda King and Sharon Johnston and Colleen Ryan had the only rester for that morning.

The Blues Meat Men’s Triples that same week welcomed 44 bowlers to the greens for competition comprising six games of triples and two pairs games.

The winners came from the pairs game with Dick Whitford and Steve Buttsworth defeating Chris Strojny and Phil Knight. Second place went to Ron Wiegold, Michael Blackett and Ian Hobson, who defeated Terry Duncan, Eric Bradshaw and Neil Hayburn.

In third place was, Ken Whitiker, Nathan Goodrich and Mike Twohill, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Leo Balstad and Dennis Jasprizza, while fourth place went to Bryan O'Sullivan and Brian Coffey, who defeated Robert Pfeiffer and Steve Kelly.

In other results, Allan Parker, Vitt Mascaro and Doug Back defeated Hunter Dent, Norm Johnston and Peter Lesueur; Jeff Higgins, Frank Armstrong and Matt Quill played a 19-all draw with Ron McCauley, Trevor Tink and Wayne Thompson; Barry Young, Paul Wooldridge and Greg Hough defeated Peter Collins, Eric Satchell and Allan Davies; and Ron Anderson, Mel Giddings and Doug Aldis defeated Bob Dent, Dennis Crimmins and Peter Sinclair.

Closest game went to Ron McCauley, Trevor Tink and Wayne Thompson, and winners were decided on ends won. Jackpot was not won that week and rfor the day went to Greg Hough and Steve Buttsworth.

The second round of the Women's Minor Singles was played last week and the winners were Wanda King, who defeated Judy Tighe, and Sue O'dea, who defeated Kerri Dickson. Congratulations to the winners. Ladies’ social bowls had 14 participants contest the morning events, consisting of one triples game and two pairs games. The winners came from the pairs game of Mary Perry and Karen Greenhalgh, who defeated Ruby Stockings and Geraldine Jasprizza.

Runners-up were Sue Armstrong and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Robyn Hellyer and Annette McMillan. Vicki Hummell, Anne Knaggs and Merrill O'Sullivan also defeated Helen Emblem, Cheryl Storch and Beryl Hobson. There were no resters for the day and lucky draw winners were Mary Perry and Kerri Dickson.

The Robbie Cook Auto Electrical Triples was held under clear skies with a strong easterly wind that made conditions difficult for the 37 bowlers that contested this event.

The morning was comprised of five triples games, one with a swinging lead, and two pairs games. The winners for the day were Barry Young, Bryan O'Sullivan and Phil Knight, who defeated Neil Hayburn, Trevor Tink and B. Davis.

Second place was taken out by Pat Everingham, Paul Wooldridge and Brian Coffey, while third place went to Ken Whitiker, Peter Collins and Greg Hough, who defeated Gavin Cullen, Eric Bradshaw and Allan Davies. In other results, Doug Aldis and Dennis Crimmins defeated Mike Twohill and Frank Armstrong, while Vitt Mascaro and Peter Sinclair defeated Michael Blackett and Ian Hobson, and Ron Wiegold, Norm Johnston and Doug Back played a 16-all draw with Ron Wiegold, Greg Brown and Todd O'dea.

Resters for the day were Frank Armstrong, Doug Back and Greg Brown while the closest game went to Ron Wiegold, Norm Johnston and Doug Back. The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Apologies to Eric Satchell, Dennis Jasprizza, Leo Balstad, Steve Kelly, J. Higgins and Ron Anderson – your card went MIA.

In other news, Thursday night mixed Bowls has been held over until the warmer months, and good luck to all Pennants Teams this weekend.