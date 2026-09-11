Finals action

Two two club finals were decided last Saturday in tricky conditions, with strong winds and a passing storm making life difficult!

In the Open Gender Minor Pairs Final, Kelly Dart and Steve Ryan took on former Dubbo City pair David McGrath and Col Teale. It was tight through the early stages before Kelly and Steve found another gear and pulled away to claim the title.

The Men’s Graded Pairs Final was a more one-sided affair, with Natural Dart and Gavin Dart in outstanding form against Barry Fernando and Mick Smith. The Dart combination proved far too consistent on the day, racing away with an impressive 24–3 victory to secure the championship.

The opening rounds of the Women’s and Men’s Minor Singles also got underway. In the Women’s, Aileen Beecroft defeated Gai Teale, 21–17, while Bev Margery defeated Amillie Lowe, 21–16. This Saturday afternoon, Aileen will play Anne Findlay, while Bev takes on Kelly Dart. In the Men’s, Steve Evans defeated Alby Harper, 21–17, Max Lowe defeated Dan Morris, 21–15, Luke Gilholme defeated Wayne Middleton, 21–6, and John Silk defeated Bill van der Mey, 21–16.

More Men’s Minor Singles action will take place this Saturday afternoon, with Steve Robinson playing Neil Riley, Dave McGrath against Col Teale, John Zeb taking on John Fardell, and Merv Teale meeting Rick See. Saturday’s winners will return on Sunday, joining Steve Evans, John Silk, Max Lowe and Luke Gilholme in the next round.

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Club voting and AGM

Voting for the Club Ltd Board and Bowling Board is underway until this Friday. The Club AGM will also be held this Sunday morning. Members are encouraged to come along, have their say, and show support for the club.

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Social bowls

Social Bowls is now back to 10am starts, and close to 30 players turned out last Wednesday. Winners were Anne Findlay, Bev Goss and Bill van der Mey, narrowly collecting the club dollars ahead of Mick Lamey (visiting from Shepparton), Alan Andriske and their team. Third place went to Bev Margery, Warren Brown and John Fardell. The lucky draw ($62) was won by Ros Gilholme.

Another 18 players take to the greens on Friday, with Lin Lamey (visiting from Shepparton), Marg Rich and Neil Riley taking the honours over Barry Sigsworth, Jon Adams and Graham Ross.

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Coming up

The club will proudly help host the 19th edition of the National Diggers Carnival this week. It has been fantastic catching up with the Diggers visiting Dubbo from around Australia, and West Dubbo hopes everyone enjoys their time in the city both on and off the greens.

This weekend teams will compete in the qualifying rounds of the Over-40 Pairs. Best of luck to Shaun Harper/Grant Gudmunson, Ev Lamont/Daryl Brynes as they represent the club. Nominations are also now open for the State Mixed Pairs Championships via Bowls Link or see Anthony for assistance.

The Inland Petroleum City of Dubbo $150,000 Fours is less than two weeks away. Over 40 teams will descend on Dubbo from September 21–24, including international players, world champions, Australian representatives and some of the best bowlers from around the country.

The popular Calcutta Evening kicks off on Monday, September 21, before the tournament gets underway. There will also be plenty happening off the greens, with Sydney-based band Aussie Anthems performing on Wednesday night.

It’s free to attend, so members and the wider Dubbo community are encouraged to come along, enjoy the bowls and soak up what promises to be a fantastic atmosphere at West Dubbo.

There is certainly plenty happening at The Roos – and the next few weeks are going to be huge!