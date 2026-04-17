As summer fades, the extraordinary social value of Dubbo RSL’s heated indoor pool becomes obvious. Home of the Dubbo Ducks’ “Duckpond”, it's a place of warmth and good humour where swimmers can compete against themselves and the handicapper to maintain their fitness when all else is closed.

Last Sunday, the mighty Ducks competed for the Blues Meats Trophy in a four-event card. The first race was the 25-metre freestyle in which Neil Harris and Jack Allen were in sizzling form and tied for first place at just (0.06 seconds) off from their set times being declared joint winners.

In the 25-metre freestyle club event, an improving Tim Gratton flew past his handicap time to hand David Sparkes the win. Peter Allen took second, Henry Wilcockson third, and Jack Allen came in fourth.

A 50-metre brace relay was next cab off the rank with backstroke on the outbound length and freestyle on the return. In the end, Jack Allen and Alan Quinn were victorious, Neil Harris and Marg Ross second, Mark Prentice with David Sparkes third, and Peter Hargreaves and Henry Wilcockson fourth.

Third event was a 50-metre freestyle race with Jack Allen cruising to top spot as Mark Prentice grabbed second, Neil Harris third, Henry Wilcockson fourth, and Peter Hargreaves fifth.

The “at go” event on the day was a 25-metre breaststroke race with the handicapper showing his prowess as the top five swimmers touched the wall very close to their estimations: David Sparkes (0.22 seconds), Jack Allen (0.35), Alan Quinn (0.37), Ron Everett (0.43), and Marg Ross (0.52).

Lucky numbers for the day were Tim Gratton and Neil Harris.

Dubbo Ducks invite new swimmers from throughout the region on Sundays mornings; with details in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “Sunday”. That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.