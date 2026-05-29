Dubbo Demons enjoyed another strong weekend of football with every side showing determination, improvement, and terrific team spirit both on and off the field.

From the women’s side battling bravely without a bench, to milestone chases in the senior men and continued growth in the junior ranks, there was plenty for the Demons community to celebrate.

Dubbo Demons' women produced a courageous and disciplined performance to defeat Orange Tigers 5.1.31 to 2.1.13, despite playing the entire match without any interchange players.

The Demons instead relied on smart positioning, relentless effort, and seamless teamwork, to outlast a competitive Orange side who came out strongly and kicked the opening goal of the game. Orange’s midfield pressure also kept the Demons working hard throughout the contest.

Orlagh was outstanding through the midfield, covering plenty of ground and working tirelessly all day, while Keeghan Tucker led from the centre with a relentless effort that included numerous intercept marks and a goal.

In attack, Brooke Garland positioned herself beautifully and capitalised with two goals, while Molly Mayall provided energy and excitement up forward, also finishing with two majors after some terrific running patterns and leading efforts.

The Demons’ ruck combination was another highlight, with Em Fairman enjoying a terrific game through contested marking, supported strongly by Lauren Anasis, who dominated numerous ruck contests and provided an excellent marking target around the ground.

The result was a fantastic reward for effort and teamwork in a performance full of resilience and determination.

The Demons Tier One men also continued their strong season with an impressive 12.7.79 to 6.9.45 victory over the Tigers.

The Demons’ forward line was firing throughout with Jake Egan kicking four goals while Kain Hewitt added three in another dangerous display up front.

Joe Hedger also kicked multiple goals and now sits just one goal away from the incredible milestone of 200 club goals, a fantastic achievement that reflects his long-standing contribution to the club.

The side’s strong ball movement and scoreboard pressure proved too much for Orange as the Demons ran away with another important win.

The Dubbo Demons' Under 14s also produced a spirited performance against the Giants Inferno, continuing to show improvement, resilience and growing confidence each week.

The team started strongly, matching their opponents in an even opening quarter with scores locked at 0.1.1 apiece. Giants Inferno gained momentum in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead into halftime, but the Demons responded brilliantly after the break.

Dubbo outscored their opponents in the third quarter to narrow the margin to just eight points heading into the final term, setting-up an exciting finish. The final quarter saw momentum swing both ways before Giants Inferno eventually secured the win 8.6.54 to 6.3.39.

Coach Jason Pearson praised the group’s continued development and belief, highlighting the growing confidence within the team and the feeling that a breakthrough win is not far away.

Lilly Egan battled strongly in the ruck with some tough and even contests throughout the day, while Mekari Kelly worked hard in full back, using his body well in contests and repeatedly clearing the ball from defence with improving kicking skills.

Ashton and Sean both continued to build confidence, combining well with teammates in the forward line through strong marking and ball movement that created scoring opportunities.

Benny M was once again dangerous up forward, working hard to find space and finishing with an excellent three-goal performance.

The Under 12s and Tier Two men enjoyed a well-earned bye this weekend and will be refreshed and ready to return to action next round.