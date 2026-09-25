Another successful day at the RSL Combination Bowls on Sunday, September 20, held at the Sporties Club, North Dubbo. Some 30 keen bowlers turned up to play their morning of bowls, some winners, some not, but nonetheless all enjoyed their games.

The team to carry the day and win top spot with a convincing 26 shots comprised our stalwart, Mary Perry, along with Terese Gaio and Col Cottee, winning from the team of Ron Weigold, Chris Straojny and Mike Twohill on 10 shots.

Kerry Dickson, Todd O’Dea and Steve Kelly took second place with a very respectable 22 shots against Maurice Wallace, John Zeb and Graham Ross on eight shots. Third place went to the team of Tim Moore, Lockie O’Neill and Gordon Scott with 20 shots, from Sue McCauley, Eric Satchel and Allan Andriske on 11 shots.

On rink four, the team of Ray Strawhan, Frank Armstrong and Gaye Cottee with 15 shots defeated Ros Joseph, Ross Pharo and Phil Knight on 11 shots.

Leo Balstad, Steve Evans and Rob Pfieffer also won their game with 17 shots from the team of Ron McCauley, Helen Emblem and Matt Quill on eight shots.

Only one rester this week, which went to Col Cottee, while lucky numbers went to Mike Twohill, Rob Pfeiffer and Allan Andriske.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome and find more details under “SUNDAY” in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary. Players names to be in by 9am for a 9.30 start please.