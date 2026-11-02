The Dubbo Water Polo Club’s 2026 Summer Competition has just started at the Dubbo Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

Leading up to the competition, which started earlier this week, the club hosted a "Come and Try" and "Practice Session" at the Centre on Tuesday, October 20, which was open to seniors and juniors from 14 years and over.

The 2026 competition is made up of Mixed Men’s and Women’s teams and commenced on Tuesday, October 27. Sessions run from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Club President Dennis Valantine said the “Come and Try” and “Practice Session” were a great way to get a better understanding of the game.

“We are seeking to encourage greater interest and participation in Water Polo to further enhance the development of the sport in Dubbo,” Dennis said.

For further information, follow them on Dubbo Water Polo social media or email dubbowaterpolo@gmail.com.