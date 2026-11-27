Winner of successive races at Wellington and Narromine in September, the seven-year-old chestnut mare "Aoife" completed the hat-trick when winning the 1600 metres Izzy’s Gift on Sunday, November 15, at Wellington.

Ridden by Heavelon Van Der Hoven for the Narromine-based trainer Kylie Kennedy, Aoife ($12 into $9.50) charged home to win by a length from "Divine Conclusion" (Jasmine Urqahart-Warren, $5.50 equal favourite) and the leader "Talakai" (Jordan Quince, $5.50).

The race was staged as a memorial for the much-loved Izzy Neale, who lost her life in a race fall at Warren last week and it seemed appropriate that Ricky Blewitt was the strapper for Aoife at Wellington. Partner of trainer Kylie Kennedy and a long time leading jockey at Picnic race meetings, Ricky Blewitt mentored and rode alongside Izzy Neale when she began riding on the circuit and correctly predicted, due to her good attitude and ability, Izzy would be very successful when she switched to the professional ranks.

Having only the fourth start in a race, the Ben Lees, Muswellbrook-trained four-year-old gelding "Mr Cacciatore" broke the 900 metres track record when winning the Barnson Class 2 Handicap. A last-start winner at Bathurst before a spell, Mr Cacciotore again had apprentice Gabrielle Johnston in the saddle at Wellington.

Leading throughout, Mr Cacciatore ($1.45 into $1.35) won by a length from "Denman Bandit" (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.80), which chased hard all the way while "Street Skater" (Wendy Peel, $9) ran home well for third.

The well known gold-with-black Maltese cross colours of owners Paul and Bindi Frampton from Merriwa were carried to victory at Wellington by the Brett Thompson, Gulgong-trained "Spectacular Star" (Jacob Stiff, $4.40) and "Hammoon Heroine" (Shannen Llewellyn, $5.50) from the Rod Northam stable at Scone.

Shannen Llewellyn also won on the Ross Lomax-trained "Fearn Trick" ($3.60 favourite) while the other winners were debut maker, the Clint Lundholm-trained "Wild Bombshell" (Zoe Hunt, $4.20) and "Above Board" (Glenn Cahill, $6.50) trained by Mack Griffith.

Upcoming racing in the region includes Narromine on Tuesday, December 1, and the Mudgee Cup on Friday, December 4.